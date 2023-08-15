Austria Wien vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023 

Austria Wien host Legia Warsaw at the Generali Arena on Thursday (August 17) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, with one foot in the playoffs.

The Austrian side beat Legia 2-1 in the first leg. Muharem Huskovic netted a brace for Wien before Ernest Muci pulled one back for the Polish side late on. However, Legia eventually fell short, despite finishing with eight shots on target (Wien had three) and a mammoth 70% possession.

At the weekend, though, Wien saw their three-game winning run end following a 2-0 loss to RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. It was their second top-flight defeat in three games season as they slipped to eighth in the standings.

While Wien are looking to make their second straight appearance in the Conference League, Legia are hoping to return to the European stage for the first time in two years. That ambition is under threat, as the Polish outfit must win the second leg by at least two goals to advance.

Like Wien, Legia, too, failed to win their league game following their European clash, drawing 1-1 with Puszcza Niepolomice in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

Austria Wien vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the sixth clash between the two teams.

Austria are unbeaten in five clashes with Legia, winning four.

Austria have played Polish sides 18 times, winning nine.

Legia have won one of their last five away games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

In seven competitive games this season, Legia have won only twice.

Austria have won three of their four competitive games this season. The only time they failed to win was in their last outing: 2-0 loss vs RB Salzburg.

Austria Wien vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Despite a loss in their last game, Austria are the better side on paper. Legia have struggled to find their feet in the new campaign, and this erratic form could cost them once again.

Prediction: Austria 2-1 Legia

Austria Wien vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austria

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes