Austria Wien vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Austria Wien will entertain Villarreal at the Franz Horr Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts have got their campaign off to a slow start. After a goalless draw against Hapoel Be'er Sheva in their campaign opener, they have lost two games in a row. With one point, Wien are in last place in Group C. Villarreal, meanwhile, have won all three games.

The two teams last met in Spain last week. Villarreal won 5-0, with veteran striker José Luis Morales bagging a hat-trick after coming on as a second-half substitute. Villarreal, though, fell to a 1-0 defeat in La Liga against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Wien, meanwhile, beat Rapid Wien 2-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga on the same day.

Austria Wien vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Villarreal recorded an impressive home win to kickstart the rivalry. Wien will look to return the favor here.

Villarreal have the best goalscoring record in the competition, scoring 11 times. They have won all three games in the competition and are one of the only three teams to do so, alongside West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding nine goals in three games and scoring just once.

Villarreal have failed to score in four of their last five away games across competitions, while Wien have failed to do so in three of their last five home matches.

Austria Wien vs Villarreal Prediction

Wien have got their Conference League campaign off to a slow start and are winless in the competition. They will count on home advantage to notch up their first win, but given their struggles in the competition thus far, a win seems unlikely.

The Yellow Submarine, meanwhile, have enjoyed a good run in the competition. Given their goalscoring record in the competition, a comfortable win is likely on the cards.

Prediction: Austria Wien 1-3 Villarreal

Austria Wien vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 5: José Morales to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes