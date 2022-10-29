Auxerre vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022 

Auxerre will host Ajaccio at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday (October 30) afternoon in Ligue 1.

After a positive start to their season, the hosts have struggled for results recently, prompting the dismissal of manager Jean-Marc Furlan. Auxerre lost 2-1 to Stade Reims in their last league outing. Auxerrelooked set to come away with a point before their opponents snatched all three points three minutes from time.

The hosts are 18th in the standings with nine points from 12 games. They will now look to kick off Christophe Pelissier's reign as the new manager with maximum points.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their fellow newly promoted outfit but are keeping faith with their current manager. They lost 3-0 against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last game. Ajaccio were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin, as they were carved apart at ease by the defending champions.

The visitors are a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the standings. They are level on points with Angers in last place and will look to widen the gap.

Auxerre vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Auxerre and Ajaccio. The hosts have won nine of these games, while the visitors have won one fewer.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Auxerre are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture after going winless in their four games before that.

Auxerre have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight games across competitions.

The Bears have won just two league games this season - both away from home.

Six of Auxerre's nine points in Ligue 1 this season have come at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps.

Auxerre vs Ajaccio Prediction

Auxerre are on an eight-game winless streak, losing six. They have won just one of their six home games this season and could struggle here.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two games all season. They have, however, picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games on the road and could come out on top.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-2 Ajaccio

Auxerre vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajaccio

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Auxerre's last five games.)

Tip 3 - Ajaccio to concede first: Yes (The visitors have conceded the first goal in nine of their last ten games.)

