Auxerre vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4 2025

Auxerre play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I'Abbe Deschamps this Sunday.

Auxerre are currently in 10th place, and have very little to play for with three games remaining. Le Havre, meanwhile, are currently in 16th - the relegation play-off spot - but could climb into 15th depending on other results this weekend.

So can Le Havre claim some valuable points, or will Auxerre plunge them into more danger?

Auxerre vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with Le Havre winning the most recent meeting 3-1. Remarkably, in their last six meetings, there have been six red cards!

Auxerre produced one of their best showings of the season last weekend, surprisingly thumping Lens 0-4 away. The win snapped a two-game losing run, and was their joint-heaviest win of the campaign.

Le Havre managed to secure a point in last weekend's match with Monaco, giving them some hopes of surviving for another season in Ligue 1. Right now they look set for the relegation play-off, but their poor goal difference of -31 is definitely a worry for them.

Speaking of goal difference, Auxerre's four goal haul last weekend means that they have now scored 45 and conceded 45, making them the only Ligue 1 team to currently have a goal difference of zero.

Interestingly, Le Havre's away form has been better than their home form this season. On the road, they have won five matches compared to just three at home, and they have scored more and conceded fewer away than at home too.

Auxerre vs Le Havre Prediction

This match is intriguing, largely because both teams will probably come in with a bit of confidence.

Auxerre will be flying high following their big win over Lens last weekend, but do have far less to play for than their opponents here.

Le Havre, on the other hand, will look to take anything they can right now and still have some slim hopes of survival. Moreover, their record away is actually better than at home this season, meaning they will not fear being the away team.

However, it's hard to see them pulling off a win here given they've failed to do so in their last three. The prediction, then, is a draw.

Prediction: Auxerre 2-2 Le Havre

Auxerre vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Auxerre have seen over 2.5 goals in their last three matches with Le Havre).

Tip 3: Game to feature a red card - Yes (There have been six red cards in the last six matches between Auxerre and Le Havre).

