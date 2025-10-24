Auxerre vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26 2025

Auxerre face off with Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I'Abbe-Deschamps this Sunday.

Just a single point separates these two sides, with Auxerre currently sitting in 14th position and Le Havre in 16th.

So with both teams wanting to avoid a relegation scrap, who is likely to come out on top on Sunday?

Auxerre vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Le Havre have a decent record against Auxerre in recent years. They have won both of their last two meetings with them, and have only lost once to them in their past six games.

Red cards, though, have been the name of the game in recent matches between these two teams. Remarkably, their last six meetings have seen a total of five red cards, with only two of those games ending with both teams still with eleven men.

Auxerre will come into this match on a three-game winless streak after beating Toulouse on September 21. They did, however, secure a draw with Rennes in their last game after losing to PSG and Lens.

Le Havre have not won any of their last five matches, meaning they are among Ligue 1's worst sides in terms of form. They have sandwiched draws with Lorient, Metz and Rennes with losses to Strasbourg and Marseille.

While Auxerre have not been able to pick up many wins this season, their defence has been reasonably strong. They have conceded a total of 12 goals, four fewer than Le Havre, and also fewer than five of the teams currently above them in the table.

Auxerre vs Le Havre Prediction

Neither of these sides have been on really good form this season, making this game a difficult one to pick.

Le Havre's recent record against Auxerre is strong, but they haven't been great on the road this season - losing three of their last four away games - and they have also been conceding a worrying amount of goals.

With that said, the away side have also been able to score, only drawing two blanks this season, and Auxerre haven't been that dangerous in attack. All of this, then, suggests a draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Auxerre 2-2 Le Havre

Auxerre vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Le Havre to score at least two goals - Yes (Auxerre have let in two goals in their last three games).

Tip 3: Game to feature at least one red card - Yes (There have been five red cards shown in the last six games between these sides).

