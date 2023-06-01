Auxerre vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

Auxerre play host to Lens in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I’Abbe Deschamps this Saturday.

Auxerre and Lens have enjoyed differing campaigns this season. The home side currently sit in 16th place, and need at least a point, if not a victory here to ensure their Ligue 1 status for 2023-24.

Lens, meanwhile, have enjoyed their best season for years. They are now guaranteed to finish in second place behind champions Paris St. Germain, meaning they will go straight into the UEFA Champions League’s group stage next season.

Auxerre vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides faced off, Lens ran out 1-0 winners over an Auxerre side that was reduced to 10 men. Lens’ recent history against Auxerre is strong overall, as they have lost just one of their past six games against them, back in July 2017.

Lens’ success this season means that they will return to the Champions League in the 2023-24 campaign. The last time they entered Europe’s biggest competition was way back in the 2002-03 season, when they exited at the group stage.

Auxerre can retain their Ligue 1 status this weekend even if they lose, but they will rely on Nantes failing to win if this is the case. Nantes are only two points behind them, and also have a significant advantage in terms of goal difference, having scored two more than Auxerre and conceded five fewer.

Lens are currently on a six-game winning streak, and have failed to win just one of their last 11 games. Most recently, they brushed aside Ajaccio 3-0.

No goalkeeper in Ligue 1 has kept more clean sheets than Lens’ Brice Samba, who has managed to produce 15 shutouts this season.

Auxerre vs Lens Prediction

Auxerre will undoubtedly be desperate to claim at least a point here, as they cannot afford to rest on their laurels if they want to retain their Ligue 1 status.

However, they are faced with a truly difficult test. Lens have been in fantastic form all season, having pushed Paris St. Germain hard in the title race. More to the point, they have won their last six games in a row.

Given that Auxerre have not won in their last six games, it’s hard to imagine that changing here – leaving their fate in the hands of Nantes.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-3 Lens

Auxerre vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lens to win.

Tip 2: Lens to score more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Lens have scored more than 1.5 goals in five of their last six games).

Tip 3: Lois Openda to score for Lens – Yes (Openda has scored five goals in his last six games).

