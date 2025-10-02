Auxerre vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Auxerre face Lens in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de I'Abbe-Deschamps this Saturday.

Ad

Auxerre are currently in 14th place in the league table, while Lens are up in 7th, and depending on other results, could end the weekend as high as 3rd.

So can Auxerre stop Lens in their tracks, or will it be a strong showing for the away side?

Auxerre vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last meeting between these two sides threw up a bit of a surprise result, as Auxerre thrashed ten-man Lens 0-4. However, it is worth noting that three of the last six meetings have been won by Lens, with the other two ending in draws.

Auxerre were well-beaten by champions PSG last weekend in what was a predictable result. However, more worrying is the fact that they have only won twice in their first six games, and have only managed to score four goals too.

Lens drew with Rennes in what was a somewhat disappointing performance last weekend, but overall, they have looked solid this season. They have won three of their opening six fixtures, although they have only scored eight goals.

Auxerre boast Ligue 1's worst disciplinary record when it comes to red cards thus far this season. Somehow, they have been reduced to ten men in three of their opening six games.

Auxerre are Ligue 1's lowest-scoring side with four goals, and they have yet to score more than one in a single game. Remarkably, though, they have failed to score in fewer games than Lens, who have drawn three blanks in their opening six matches.

Ad

Trending

Auxerre vs Lens Prediction

Although Auxerre's good result against Lens last season will give them plenty of hope coming into this match, it feels doubtful that they'll repeat the feat here.

Lens aren't quite firing on all cylinders under new boss Pierre Sage, but they have shown flashes of potential this season, which is more than can be said for their hosts here, who have looked toothless in front of goal.

Ad

Given Lens' solid defensive record - the third-best in Ligue 1 - it's hard to imagine Auxerre scoring here, so we should expect a tight away win in this one.

Prediction: Auxerre 0-1 Lens

Auxerre vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Auxerre and Lens are amongst Ligue 1's lowest-scoring sides).

Tip 3: Game to feature a red card - Yes (There have been a total of five red cards in matches involving Auxerre and Lens this season).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More