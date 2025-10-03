Auxerre vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Auxerre will host Lens at the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. Both teams will be keen to return to winning ways and move higher up the league table before going into the international break.
Auxerre suffered an unsurprising 2-0 defeat away to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain last weekend to mark their fourth loss from six games this season. Les Ajaistes finished comfortably above the drop zone last campaign but have started this season poorly, currently sitting just a point clear of the bottom-three with only six points from an obtainable 18 so far and will be hoping to turn things around this weekend.
Lens were satisfied to keep the scoreline goalless in their last outing with Stade Rennais having gone down to 10 men in the opening seconds of the game. The visitors, who narrowly missed out on European qualification last season, remain in seventh place going into this weekend and will fancy their chances of getting a result when they make the trip to Auxerre.
Auxerre vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 79th meeting between the two sides. Auxerre have won 24 of their the previous matchups, and 26 have ended in draws while Lens have won the remaining 28.
- The hosts have won only one of the last eight editions of this fixture despite scoring nine goals across those games.
- The visitors have scored six goals and kept three clean sheets in their five most recent meetings with AJA.
- Auxerre have scored only four goals in their opening six games of the season. Only Angers (3) have scored fewer.
- Lens have the third-best defensive record in the league so far with only five goals conceded in six games.
Auxerre vs Lens Prediction
AJA are in poor form going into Saturday's game and are therefore underdogs but will be optimistic to get a boost from their home advantage to perhaps steal a point against a higher quality side.
Les Sang et Or are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five matches. They will need to avoid complacency to get all three points here and will hope their stronger offensive and defensive records will be enough to get a result.
Prediction: Auxerre 0-2 Lens
Auxerre vs Lens Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Lens to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No