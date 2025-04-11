Auxerre vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13 2025

Auxerre face off with Lyon in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I'Abbe-Deschamps this Sunday.
Auxerre are currently in 10th place, and while they are clearly safe from relegation, they have little to play for at this stage. Lyon, meanwhile, are in 5th, and a win here could propel them towards a potential UEFA Champions League qualification slot.
So will Lyon be able to claim all three points here?
Auxerre vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
Lyon's recent record against Auxerre is a good one, as they have beaten them in four of their last six meetings across all competitions. However, the last game between these sides ended in a 2-2 draw.
Auxerre's form has really picked up in recent weeks. They have lost just one of their last eight league games, and have picked up three wins in their last four games, while only conceding a single goal in the process.
Lyon have also been in strong form recently. They have won six of their last eight games, with their only losses coming to champions Paris St. Germain and fellow high flyers Strasbourg. Their last game saw them defeat Lille.
Auxerre will be better rested for this match than Lyon, who secured a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.
Lyon's exciting winger Rayan Cherki has been in tremendous form in recent weeks. He's produced five goals and ten assists in his last 12 games.
Auxerre vs Lyon Prediction
Both of these sides have been in good form recently, winning plenty of games with confidence.
Auxerre will be hopeful that Lyon's European exploits on Thursday could make them tired coming into this game. However, it's worth noting that the home side's last three wins have come against struggling sides, and Lyon will be their trickiest opponents in some time.
Lyon, on the other hand, have more to play for, and a win here could propel them into the top four. With a number of players capable of winning this game, then, expect them to come out on top.
Prediction: Auxerre 0-2 Lyon
Auxerre vs Lyon Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win.
Tip 2: Lyon to score at least 2 goals - Yes (Lyon have scored 2 or more goals in their last nine league games).
Tip 3: Rayan Cherki to score or assist for Lyon - Yes (Cherki has five goals and ten assists in his last 12 games).