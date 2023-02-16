Auxerre vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2023

Auxerre will entertain an in-form Lyon at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts are winless in their last 10 league outings but have avoided defeat in their last two games and played out a 1-1 draw against Angers in their away game on Sunday. With just four points separating them from 16th-placed Troyes, they will need to return to winning ways if they are to climb out of the relegation zone.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last four league games and have recorded two wins in a row. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki helped them record a 2-1 win at home over Lens last Sunday.

Auxerre vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 56 times in all competitions, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 1980. As expected, the visitors dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 28 wins to their name.

The hosts have been able to get the better of the visitors just 15 times while the 13 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have suffered defeats in their last three meetings against the visitors, with the visitors recording a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in August.

Lyon are undefeated in 25 of their last 27 matches against Auxerre in all competitions.

Lyon have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven away matches against Auxerre in all competitions.

The last four meetings between the two teams have seen over 2.5 goals per game, with the hosts scoring just two goals in that period.

Lyon have won four of their last five away games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in that period as well.

Auxerre have failed to score in their last three home games in Ligue 1.

Auxerre vs Lyon Prediction

Auxerre are winless in their last 10 league games, and we expect them to struggle in this match.

OptaJean @OptaJean 3 - Lyon a remporté 3 de ses 4 derniers matches de Ligue 1 (1 nul), autant que lors de ses 14 précédents (3 nuls, 8 défaites). Renaissance. 3 - Lyon a remporté 3 de ses 4 derniers matches de Ligue 1 (1 nul), autant que lors de ses 14 précédents (3 nuls, 8 défaites). Renaissance. https://t.co/oUfwBepJvN

Les Gones have seen an upturn in form in recent games and have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions. They have a solid record against the hosts and should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-2 Lyon

Auxerre vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Alexandre Lacazette to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Lyon to score first - Yes

