Auxerre vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28th 2022

Auxerre will welcome Monaco to the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday as they resume their league campaign after six weeks.

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and have picked up just one win in their previous 11 league games. They were hammered 5-0 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their previous outing, which was their second defeat in four games.

Monaco also suffered their second defeat in four games last time around as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Marseille at home. Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland were on the scoresheet but Sead Kolasinac scored the winning goal in the eighth minute of injury time to help Marseille to a last-gasp win.

Auxerre vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 69th time across all competitions. They will be meeting for the first time since their Ligue 2 meeting in the 2012-12 campaign.

The two teams have been closely matched in these games, with Monaco having a 24-21 lead in wins while 23 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five meetings against the hosts, recording three 2-0 wins in that period.

Auxerre have failed to score in four of their last five meetings against the visitors and the last eight meetings between Auxerre and Monaco have produced under 2.5 goals.

Monaco have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine league matches.

Fourteen of Auxerre's 21 wins against the visitors have come at home, though they have recorded just one win in their last four home games against Monaco.

The hosts have the joint-worst attacking record in Ligue 1, scoring 14 goals in 15 games while they have the second-worst defensive record in the competition as well, conceding 31 goals.

Auxerre vs Monaco Prediction

Auxerre have struggled in their return to the top flight and have just three wins to their name thus far, though all three wins have come at home. They are undefeated in their last three home games and might be able to put up a fight in this game.

The Monégasques have scored at least two goals in their last four league outings and are expected to find the back of the net in this match. While the two teams are meeting for the first time in nine years, of the two teams, Monaco have been in better form and should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-2 Monaco

Auxerre vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Breel Embolo to score any time - Yes

