Auxerre vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Auxerre will invite Monaco to the Stade l'Abbé Deschamps in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have one win from two games, while Les Monégasques have two wins.

AJA got their season underway with a 1-0 home win over Lorient, but have suffered two consecutive defeats since. They failed to score for the first time this season in their previous outing, suffering a 1-0 loss to Nantes.

The visitors have also seen conclusive results in their three league games. After a 1-0 away loss to Lille in the second match, they bounced back with a 3-2 home triumph over Strasbourg. Maghnes Akliouche scored in the sixth minute while Folarin Balogun doubled their lead in the 48th minute.

Strasbourg leveled the score after scoring in quick succession, and late drama ensued as Takumi Minamino bagged a stoppage-time winner.

Auxerre vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 74 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 29 wins. AJA have 21 wins and 24 games have ended in draws.

Les Monégasques secured a league double over the hosts last season, with an aggregate score of 7-2.

Auxerre have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six league games.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six league outings, recording four wins.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the principality club scoring at least three goals in each of them.

Les Monégasques have enjoyed a nine-game unbeaten run against the hosts, keeping five clean sheets.

AJA have scored one goal apiece in their last five Ligue 1 home games.

Auxerre vs Monaco Prediction

The hosts have lost three of their last four league games, scoring just three goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in two of their last three home games in this fixture.

Sinaly Diomandé and Telli Siwé are fit enough to start in this match, but Oussama El Azzouzi and Nathan Buayi-Kiala remain sidelined with injuries. Donovan Leon will serve a suspension here.

Les Rouge et Blanc have scored three goals apiece in their two wins this season and will look to continue that form here. They have won their last six meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Lukas Hradecky was injured against Strasbourg and faces a significant spell on the sidelines. Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati are also not an option for this match.

Considering the visitors' impressive record in this fixture and better goalscoring record this season, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-3 Monaco

Auxerre vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

