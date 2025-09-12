Auxerre vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14 2025

Auxerre face off with Monaco in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I'Abbe Deschamps this Sunday.

Monaco have started the season relatively strongly and currently sit in 4th place in the table. Auxerre, meanwhile, are ten places lower in 14th.

So can Monaco pick up another win here or can Auxerre steal a share of the points at home?

Auxerre vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco's record against Auxerre has been exemplary in recent years. Not only have they won all six of their most recent meetings, but they have not lost to Auxerre away since November 2009.

Auxerre are coming into this match on the back of a two-game losing streak. They defeated Lorient on the opening day, but then fell to both Nice and Nantes. It is worth noting, though, that their lone win came at home and their losses came away.

Monaco have won twice and lost once thus far, and their last game was a thriller. They edged out Strasbourg 3-2, with forward Takumi Minamoto scoring a 95th minute winner.

The big difference between these two sides appears to be in firepower. Auxerre have scored just two goals thus far, with only Nantes scoring fewer. Monaco, on the other hand, have scored six, with only Lille and PSG scoring more.

Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, scoring five goals and registering ten assists in Ligue 1. This time he's already scored twice and made one assist in his first three games.

Auxerre vs Monaco Prediction

Almost every signpost appears to be pointing towards a victory for Monaco here. Not only have they got an excellent recent record against Auxerre, but they are coming in on the back of a big win over Strasbourg.

Auxerre, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches and looked relatively toothless in both, something that should be concerning here.

Monaco don't have the best defence in Ligue 1, but they do have a very dangerous attack. While Auxerre will hope that their home advantage can help them, it feels likely that they'll need more than one goal to take anything from their visitors, and their potential to do that seems low.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-3 Monaco

Auxerre vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win.

Tip 2: Monaco to score more than two goals - Yes (Monaco have scored more than two goals in their last four matches against Auxerre).

Tip 3: Maghnes Akliouche to score or assist for Monaco - Yes (Akliouche has two goals and an assist in three games for Monaco this season).

