Auxerre vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023

Auxerre will face off with Montpellier in Ligue 1 at the Stade de I’Abbe Deschamps on Sunday (January 29).

Newly promoted Auxerre are in trouble and could end up heading right back down to Ligue 2. They're in 19th place, although a win this weekend could move them out of the drop zone depending on results elsewhere.

AJ Auxerre @AJA



Les photos de la séance de ce vendredi aja.fr/la-seance-de-c…



#TeamAJA 📸 Ça bosse dur, mais toujours avec le sourireLes photos de la séance de ce vendredi 📸 Ça bosse dur, mais toujours avec le sourire 😃Les photos de la séance de ce vendredi 👉 aja.fr/la-seance-de-c…#TeamAJA https://t.co/1gTlfrKt8A

Montpellier, meanwhile, aren't free from trouble themselves, as they're in 15th place, two places above the relegation zone. Just four points separate them from their hosts this weekend. More to the point, they have been in poor form recently.

Auxerre vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time the two sides faced off was a crazy game that Auxerre won 2-1 after both sides were reduced to nine men. It was their first meeting since 2012, which Montpellier won 2-1 at the Stade de I’Abbe Deschamps.

Auxerre are on a worrying run of form, having won just once since August 27. They have lost their last five games, and in a disturbing statistic, they’ve conceded 15 goals in that period including 5-0 defeats to Paris St. Germain and Toulouse.

Montpellier have also been in poor form, winning just once in their last 11 games. Like their hosts this weekend, their defence has been questionable, conceding 11 in their last three outings.

Both sides have had leaky defences this season. Auxerre have conceded the joint-most goals in Ligue 1 (41), while Montpellier have conceded one fewer.

Montpellier have been able to score goals, having totalled 28 thus far. Auxerre, though, have only scored 16 – making them the league’s joint-lowest scorers.

Auxerre vs Montpellier Prediction

This should be a tricky game to call, as both teams have been on losing runs and have looked poor in recent games.

However, while neither side can seem to keep goals out, Montpellier have at least shown the ability to score, but forwards Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri are both suspended.

Auxerre, meanwhile, have been as profligate in front of goal as they have been leaky at the back this season. Overall, then, both teams should score, but the away side should just about have the edge.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-2 Montpellier

Auxerre vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win

Tip 2: Auxerre to score at least one goal – Yes (Montpellier have conceded at least twice in their last three games.)

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Montpellier’s last three games have seen more than 2.5 goals, while Auxerre have conceded at least twice on 11 occasions this season).

Poll : 0 votes