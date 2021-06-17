Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Avispa Fukuoka and Vissel Kobe will trade tackles in a J1 League fixture on Saturday with three points on the line.

The home side were emphatic in a 6-0 rout of third division side Kagoshima United in the Emperors Cup in midweek. Yuya Yamagishi starred with a hat-trick in the demolition.

Vissel Kobe also picked up a convincing 4-0 victory over Suzuka Point Getters in the same competition on Wednesday. Junya Tanaka scored a brace in the victory that saw the Cows secure progress to the next round of the competition.

The two sides will hope to use their cup victories as momentum to get back to winning ways in league action.

Just one point separates both sides in the standings. The newly-promoted Avispa Fukuoka have been punching above their weight and are the better-placed team in fifth position, having garnered 29 points from 18 games. Vissel Kobe are one place and one point below.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Draws have been a recurring result in previous games, with four of their last six matches ending in a share of the spoils.

Vissel Kobe have eight wins to their name while Fukuoka have registered three victories against the Kobe outfit. Eight games have ended in a draw between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2016 league fixture when Vissel Kobe ran riot in a 4-1 away win. Leandro, Nilton, Takuya Iwanami and Kazuma Watanabe were on target for Kobe, while Daisuke Sakata scored an injury-time consolation goal for Fukuoka.

Avispa Fukuoka form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Vissel Kobe form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Avispa Fukuoka

On-loan attacker from Shenzen, John Mary, remains sidelined due to injury for the hosts.

Injuries: John Mary

Suspension: none

Vissel Kobe

Junya Tanaka has recovered from his niggling injury concerns and could be deployed to lead the line. However, star defender Thomas Vermalen is unavailable as he is part of Belgium's squad for the ongoing European Championship.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Naoki Wako, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Emil Salomonsson; Taro Sugimoto, Hiroyuki Mae, Takuya Shigehiro, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Bruno Mendes

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Yuki Kobayashi, Rhuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Hotaru Yagamuchi, Yuta Goke, Sergi Samper, Andres Iniesta; Kyogo Furuhashi, Junya Tanaka

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

There is little to separate the sides and their trend of draws is likely to continue. Both teams have almost identical records in attack and defense and we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Avispa Fukuoka 1-1 Vissel Kobe

Edited by Shardul Sant