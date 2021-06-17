Yokohama FC vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Yokohama FC will welcome FC Tokyo to the Mitsuzawa Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 20 fixture in the J1 League.

The hosts suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to third division side Vanrarure in the Emperors Cup on Wednesday. Takumi Shimada and Yuki Aida scored second-half goals to give the Hachinohe minnows the victory.

FC Tokyo ran riot in a 4-1 away victory over Shonan Ballmare in the second leg of their League Cup clash last week. Diego Diego was the star of the show with a goal and two assists in the rout.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways in league action. Yokohama FC currently occupy the bottom spot in the table having garnered just seven points from 18 matches played.

FC Tokyo are comfortable in mid-table with their 22 points enough to place them 12th in the table.

Yokohama FC vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

FC Tokyo have five wins and one defeat in their last six games against Yokohama FC.

Incidentally, Yokohama's sole win came in their most recent meeting, a 1-0 victory in October 2020 when substitute Yuki Kusano scored the match-winner in the 88th minute.

The hosts are currently on a six-game winless run and need to start gathering points to avoid the drop. Tokyo's victory over Bellmare halted a run of four games without a win.

Yokohama FC form guide: L-L-L-D-L

FC Tokyo form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Yokohama FC vs FC Tokyo Team News

Yokohama FC

Kosuke Saito and Haruki Saruta have both been ruled out of FC Tokyo's visit. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Kosuke Saito, Haruki Saruta

Suspension: None

FC Tokyo

Four players have been ruled out for FC Tokyo through injury. Akihiro Hayashi, Ryoma Watanabe, Kazuya Konno and Hotaka Nakamura are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Akihiro Hayashi, Ryoma Watanabe, Kazuya Konno, Hotaka Nakamura

Suspension: None

Yokohama FC vs FC Tokyo Predicted XI

Yokohama FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Akinori Ichikawa (GK); Daiki Nakashio, Hi-Gang Han, Hideto Takahashi, Yota Maejima; Yuya Takagi, Kohei Tezuka, Tatsuki Seko, Maguinho; Kleber Pinheiro, Takuya Matsuura

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano (GK); Ryoya Ogawa, Masato Morishige, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takumi Nakamura; Takuya Aoki, Shuto Abe; Kensuke Nagai, Yojiro Takahagi, Kyosuke Tagawa; Diego Oliveira

Yokohama FC vs FC Tokyo Prediction

The two sides have failed to perform well in recent weeks but Yokohama FC have undoubtedly been much worse.

FC Tokyo are favorites in this tie, although both sides' struggles in front of goal suggests that this could be a low-scoring encounter. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Yokohama FC 0-1 FC Tokyo

