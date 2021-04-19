Awful Arsenal still miles away from becoming a 'super club' as on-pitch struggles continue

Arsenal are beginning to look like the most inconsistent team in Europe. The Gunners can move from sublime to disastrous in the space of just days.

After a run of four matches without a win in the month of March, Arsenal recorded successive victories against Slavia Prague and Sheffield United.

Mikel Arteta’s side was rampant in the aforementioned matches, scoring seven goals and conceding none. The results of their last two matches brought a sense of hope to all Arsenal fans.

However, the Gunners returned to their old inconsistent ways when they faced Fulham on Sunday. What was supposed to be a comfortable win turned out to be a real battle at the Emirates.

Gunners drop points yet again

Arsenal were awful against Fulham and were lucky to have had a draw. After a dull first half, it was the away side that opened the scoring early in the second half, thanks to a well-taken penalty from Josh Maja.

From there, Scott Parker’s team sat deep and invited Arsenal to attack. However, the Gunners lacked enough quality upfront and struggled to break down Fulham’s resilient defense.

Eddie Nketiah eventually grabbed the equalizer with the last kick of the game, earning Arsenal a draw which did very little for their hopes of securing European football.

“That's the reason we are where we are in the league, because when you face the games like today and you produce what you produce, you have to win it,” Arteta lamented, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“That's what the top teams are doing consistently in the league, and when you don't do it then obviously the consequences are that you are where you are.

“We needed the win today, we need to win every single game to give us the best possible chance. We know it doesn't depend on us but mathematically it is still possible.”

This was yet another disappointing performance and result from Arsenal, further highlighting the club’s lack of consistency.

Arsenal miles away from becoming super club

Hours after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, it was announced that the club were among six others from England who had signed up for the European Super League.

Together with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona and others, the plan is to form a breakaway league for Europe’s elite teams.

However, Arsenal’s current status is yet another evidence of why the whole idea of breaking away is flawed. A club occupying ninth in the Premier League and struggling to even qualify for the Europa League is nowhere near a super club.

The Gunners are currently far away from an elite club and it has been like that for many years now. As it stands, enduring a trophyless season cannot be ruled out for Arteta and his charges.