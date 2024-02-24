AZ Alkmaar vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024 

AZ Alkmaar invite Ajax to the AFAS Stadion in an exciting Eredivisie clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts registered their first league win of 2024 last week. Second-half goals from Vangelis Pavlidis and Dani de Wit helped them to a 2-1 comeback win over Fortuna Sittard. They remain fourth in the league, a place above Ajax.

The visitors are winless in three league outings, including a 2-2 draw by NEC last week. Brian Brobbey and Carlos Forbs scored either side ot the interval before Rober's last-gasp equaliser denied Ajax their first league win of the month.

Ajax beat Bodo/Glimt 2-0 in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoff second leg in midweek. Steven Berghuis opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Kenneth Taylor scored the winner in extra time to seal a 4-3 aggregate win.

AZ Alkmaar vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 107 timee, with Ajax leading 64-23.

Alkmaar are unbeaten in four league meetings with Ajax, winning two. They registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October. Their last league double over Ajax was in the 2019-20 season.

Ajax have one win in five games across competitions, losing one.. They have won five of their last seven away games across competitions.

AZ Alkmaar vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Alkmaar returned to winning ways after five games. They have not scored in three of their last four games across competitions.

They have one win in four home games, with that triumph coming in a shootout last month. In the Eredivisie, they have one win in five home games, losing thrice.

Ajax, meanwhile, registered their first win of the month in midweek in the Europa Conference League. They scored two goals for the fourth straight game.

Manager John van 't Schip has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Alkmaar. Jordan Henderson and Tristan Gooijer face late fitness tests after missing out against Bodo/Glimt.

Steven Bergwijn is a confirmed absentee, while top-scorer Brian Brobbey was subbed off as a precaution and is doubtful.

Considering the current form of both two teams and their recent record, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Alkmaar 2-2 Ajax

AZ Alkmaar vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Steven Berghuis to score or assist any time - Yes