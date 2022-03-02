AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2021-22

AZ Alkmaar and Ajax go head-to-head in the semi-finals of the KNVB Beker at the AFAS Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game seeking a sixth consecutive win across all competitions, while the visitors will be aiming to bounce back from their league defeat at the hands of Go Ahead Eagles.

AZ Alkmaar continued their charge to the Conference League qualification spot in the Eredivisie standings as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord last time out.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last 19 games across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Feyenoord back in November’s reverse fixture.

They have now turned their attention to the KNVB Beker, where they have enjoyed a fine campaign so far, claiming three wins from three, while scoring 10 goals and conceding two in that time.

Meanwhile, Ajax have stormed into the semi-finals, scoring 18 goals and keeping clean sheets in their three Dutch Cup outings.

However, they head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss against Go Ahead Eagles when the sides met last weekend.

Prior to that, they were on an 11-game unbeaten run, including 10 consecutive victories and one draw in that time.

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Head-To-Head

Ajax boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from their previous 53 encounters. AZ Alkmaar have picked up 13 wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

AZ Alkmaar Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Ajax Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Team News

AZ Alkmaar

Yusuf Barasi and Jelle Duin are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Yusuf Barasi and Jelle Duin

Suspended: None

Ajax

Zakaria Labyad, Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber have all been ruled out through injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Zakaria Labyad, Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Vindahl Jensen, Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal, Tijjani Reijnders, Jordy Clasie, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Dani de Wit, Jesper Karlsson, Vangelis Pavlidis

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer; Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui; Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Edson Alvarez; Steven Berghuis, Sebastian Haller, Dusan Tadic

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Prediction

AZ Alkmaar head into Thursday’s game in superb form, claiming five wins from five games, while they remain unbeaten since last November. However, going up against Ajax could be a tricky test for any side in the division.

We predict the visitors will come away with a win, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Ajax

