AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

AZ Alkmaar are set to play Ajax at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday for their next Eredivisie game.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Maurice Steijn's Sparta Rotterdam in the league. A second-half goal from Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis for AZ Alkmaar was cancelled out by a late equalizer from winger Vito van Crooij for Sparta Rotterdam.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Dick Schreuder's PEC Zwolle 3-0 in the league. A first-half goal from Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic and a second-half brace from midfielder Davy Klaassen secured the win for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the semi-final of the KNVB Cup. Ajax beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0, courtesy of goals from winger Steven Berghuis and midfielder Davy Klaassen.

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-L-W-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Team News

AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar will be without attacker Jelle Duin and winger Jeremy Helmer. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pascal Jansen is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jelle Duin, Jeremy Helmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax are missing some players. Manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of Suriname international Sean Klaiber, Brazilian winger Antony, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez, Morocco international Zakaria Labyad and young Dutch centre-back Perr Schuurs. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeepers Remko Pasveer and Andre Onana, as well as right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Injured: Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad, Antony, Perr Schuurs

Doubtful: Remko Pasveer, Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Vindahl Jensen, Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal, Fredrik Midtsjo, Jordy Clasie, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Tijjani Reijnders, Jesper Karlsson, Vangelis Pavlidis

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, Kenneth Taylor, Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are 5th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Left-back Owen Wijndal is arguably the star of the team, and has attracted interest from clubs like Ajax after some excellent performances for AZ Alkmaar.

Ajax, on the other hand, are gunning for the league title. They are four points ahead of 2nd-placed PSV Eindhoven, and manager Erik ten Hag will hope to win the league title before joining Manchester United this summer for a new adventure.

Ajax will be the favourites.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 0-2 Ajax

