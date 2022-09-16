AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

AZ Alkmaar are set to play Ajax at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over ten-man Vaduz in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Goals from young forward Yusuf Barasi, centre-back Sam Beukema, Japanese right-back Yukinari Sugawara and midfielder Dani de Wit secured the win for Pascal Jansen's AZ Alkmaar. French left-back Anthony Goelzer scored the goal for Vaduz, who had Liechtensteiner goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel sent off in the second-half.

Ajax, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah and centre-back Joel Matip sealed the deal for Liverpool. Ghana international Mohammed Kudus scored the goal for Ajax.

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost 10 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from young striker Brian Brobbey and Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez for Ajax was cancelled out by goals from Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis and Norwegian midfielder Hakon Evjen for AZ Alkmaar.

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-D-W-W

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Team News

AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar are likely to be without Swedish forward Jesper Karlsson and Norway international Hakon Evjen. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pascal Jansen is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hakon Evjen, Jesper Karlsson

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder could be without Portuguese winger Francisco Conceicao and left-back Owen Wijndal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Francisco Conceicao, Owen Wijndal

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hobie Verhulst, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Sam Beukema, Maxim Dekker, Milos Kerkez, Tijjani Reijnders, Jordy Clasie, Mayckel Lahdo, Dani de Wit, Myron van Brederode, Jens Odgaard

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer, Jorge Sanchez, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind, Edson Alvarez, Kenneth Taylor, Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn, Mohammed Kudus

AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are currently 4th in the league, and have done well in recent years, while producing talents like Owen Wijndal and Teun Koopmeiners.

Ajax, on the other hand, have made an excellent start this season under the management of Alfred Schreuder. Despite selling big names and making wholesale changes to the squad, Ajax sit pretty at the top of the league table.

GOAL @goal Mohammed Kudus has scored in four successive games for Ajax Mohammed Kudus has scored in four successive games for Ajax 🔥 https://t.co/vYXE9SOrau

Ajax to win this game.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 0-2 Ajax

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Anand