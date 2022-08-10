AZ Alkmaar vs Dundee United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

AZ Alkmaar will invite Dundee United to the AFAS Stadion in the second leg of third-round qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The first leg at Tannadice Park in Scotland last week ended in a 1-0 win for Dundee United, with Glenn Middleton scoring the only goal of the game in the 61st minute.

Both the hosts and visitors were in action in their respective league fixtures on Sunday. AZ secured a 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in their Eredivisie opener at home while Dundee suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Livingston.

The home team have kept three clean sheets in their four competitive games this season and need to keep a tight ship at the back to overturn a one-goal deficit.

AZ Alkmaar vs Dundee United Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths twice across all competitions thus far. Their first-ever meeting came in a friendly game in 2015, while the first leg last week was the first competitive game between the two sides.

The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with a win apiece for both sides.

AZ Alkmaar form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Dundee United form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

AZ Alkmaar vs Dundee United Team News

AZ Alkmaar

Riechedly Bazoer has not been registered for this fixture and remains unavailable. Zinho Vanheusden, Jesper Karlsson, Yukinari Sugawara and Jens Odggaard are all injured at the moment.

Peer Koopmeiners returned from an injury and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Zinho Vanheusden, Jesper Karlsson, Yukinari Sugawara, Jens Odggaard.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Riechedly Bazoer.

Dundee United

Peter Pawlett is out with an Achilles injury while defender Tom Parkes will also miss the majority of the campaign with a knee injury. Morgan Boyes faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Peter Pawlett, Tom Parkes.

Doubtful: Morgan Boyes.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AZ Alkmaar vs Dundee United Predicted XIs

AZ Alkmaar (4-3-3): Hobie Verhulst (GK); Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Beukema, Milos Kerkez; Jordy Clasie, Tijjani Reijndersz, Dani De Wit; Hakon Evjen, Vangelis Pavlidis, Mayckel Lahdo.

Dundee United (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti (GK); Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Charlie Mulgrew, Scott McMann; Craig Sibbald, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes, Glenn Middleton; Steven Fletcher, Tony Watt.

AZ Alkmaar vs Dundee United Prediction

AZ had some significant absentees in the first leg and struggled against the Tangerines. They looked solid in their league outing on Sunday and are the favorites at home.

Dundee United have just one win from their last three competitive fixtures this term and, after falling to a 1-0 loss in their league outing on Sunday, they might fall short of securing a win here.

We back Kaaskoppen to secure a win and overturn a one-goal deficit while also securing passage into the next round of fixtures.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Dundee United

