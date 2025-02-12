AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

The action resumes in the UEFA Europa League as AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray square off at the AFAS Stadion in the first leg of the knockout-stage playoffs on Thursday. Both sides met in the league phase back in November, when they played out a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands.

AZ Alkmaar continued their push for Champions League qualification in the Eredivisie as they secured a 2-0 victory over PEC Zwolle at the AFAS Stadion last Sunday.

Maarten Martens’ men have won three games on the spin in all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Quick Boys in the quarter-finals of the KNVB Beker on February 6.

AZ Alkmaar turn their focus to the Europa League, where they picked up three wins and two draws from their eight group-stage games to collect 11 points and finish 19th in the standings.

On the other hand, Galatasaray turned in a solid team display last time out when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Boluspor in their Turkiye Kupasi clash last Thursday.

Before that, Okan Buruk’s men saw their 26-game unbeaten run come to an end on January 30, when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Ajax in the Europa League, four days before bouncing back in a 1-0 victory over Gaziantep in the Super Lig.

Galatasaray now return to the Europa League, where they failed to win their final four league phase games — claiming three draws and losing once — a run that saw them finish 14th in the standings.

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw when they first met in the group-stage phase back in November.

Galatasaray have lost just one of their last 29 matches across all competitions while picking up 20 wins and eight draws since late August.

AZ Alkmaar have won all but one of their last nine home games, with a 2-1 defeat against Sparta Rotterdam on January 26 being the exception.

Galatasaray are on a run of four consecutive Europa League games without a win, claiming three draws and losing once since November’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Prediction

After a disappointing end to the group stages, Galatasaray will be looking to find their feet and take a first-leg advantage in the playoffs.

The Turkish powerhouse are slight favorites on paper and we are backing them to come away with the desired result, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Galatasaray

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in six of Galatasaray’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors’ last nine matches)

