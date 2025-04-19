AZ Alkmaar vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

AZ Alkmaar will face Go Ahead Eagles at De Kuip on Monday in the final of the 2024-25 KNVB Beker campaign. Maarten Martens' side have lost their way in league action in recent games, but have the perfect opportunity to make something of their season and secure both silverware and a direct route to next season's UEFA Europa League.

They were drawn against Heracles Almelo in the semifinals of the competition back in February, playing out a 2-2 draw after extra time before going on to win the tie on penalties. AZ's last appearance in the KNVB Beker final came back in the 2017-18 season, where they lost 3-0 to Feyenoord and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, saw off Sparta Rotterdam, Twente and Tweede Divisie side Noordwijk in the first three rounds of the cup competition. They then locked horns with Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven in the semifinals and secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory featuring first-half strikes from Gerrit Nauber and Viktor Kaj Edvardsen.

Kowet last appeared at this stage of the KNVB Beker 60 years ago and will be looking to make history next week.

AZ Alkmaar vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 53 meetings between the two teams. AZ have won 26 of those games while GA Eagles have won 12 times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

AZ are undefeated in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2014.

Kowet's last clean sheet in this fixture came back in 1982.

GA Eagles have never won the KNVB Beker, while De Kaasboeren are four-time winners of the domestic cup and have finished runners-up on another three occasions.

AZ Alkmaar vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

De Kaasboeren head into the cup final on the back of consecutive defeats and are without a win in their last six games across all competitions. They are, however, the stronger side on paper and need to rediscover their edge to come out on top in a tie they have recently excelled in.

Go Ahead Eagles are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost just one of their last seven games. They will be buoyed by the weight of the occasion, but could ultimately fall to a slightly stronger side.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

AZ Alkmaar vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

