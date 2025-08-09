AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will invite Groningen to AFAS Stadion in their Eredivisie campaign opener on Sunday. AZ finished the 2024-25 campaign with 57 points, 18 more than the visitors.

The hosts have played three times in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this season, recording two wins. They met Vaduz at home in the first leg of the third qualifying round on Thursday and recorded a comfortable 3-0 win. Troy Parrott bagged a brace, and Mexx Meerdink added the third goal in the 80th minute.

De FC will play their first competitive match of the season here. They played Wrexham in a friendly last week and recorded a 3-1 win. David van der Werff scored in the first half, and Brynjolfur Willumsson bagged a brace.

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 92 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 40 wins. De FC have 27 wins and 25 games have ended in draws.

AZ went unbeaten in their three meetings against the visitors last season. After a goalless draw in the league in August, they won the KNVB Beker second round match 3-1 in December and registered a 3-0 win in the Eredivisie reverse fixture in May.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are on a four-game losing streak on their travels in the Eredivisie, failing to score in two.

AZ are unbeaten in their last seven competitive home games, recording five wins.

De FC have seen over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight league games.

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Prediction

De Kaasboeren have scored at least three goals in their three competitive games this season and will look to continue that form here. They have won three of their last four Eredivisie home games, which includes a 3-1 triumph over Groningen in May.

Seiya Maikuma missed the match against Vaduz due to an injury and is a doubt. Jordy Clasie was also left out of the squad and is in contention to start here. Ernest Poku is linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen and might be benched.

The FC had concluded the 2024-25 league campaign on a three-game winless run, conceding seven goals while scoring just twice. They have lost their last four away games in this fixture, failing to score in three.

Etienne Vaessen is a confirmed absentee as he is set to serve a three-match suspension.

AZ have a good recent record in this fixture and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Groningen

AZ Alkmaar vs Groningen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

