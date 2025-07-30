AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2025 

AZ Alkmaar will welcome Ilves at AFAS Stadion in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. We expect another tough encounter following a seven goal clash in the first leg.

Ad

AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Preview

AZ Alkmaar fought a good fight in the first leg at Tammelan Stadion in Tampere to keep their deficit at just one goal. Ilves were hoping to wrap up the cracker with a two-goal lead at 4-2, but AZ Alkmaar pulled one more back in added time. Forward Mexx Meerdink scored the final goal of the encounter to improve their chances of progress.

Ad

Trending

De Kaasboeren earned qualification for the UEFA Conference League after winning the European competition play-offs of the 2024–25 Eredivisie. This is their fourth participation, with their best performance a semi-final finish in 2022-23. AZ Alkmaar will have to improve their defensive structure to avoid the many blunders in the first leg.

Ilves displayed a brilliant attacking model in the first leg but they may adjust that plan in the return fixture, being a visiting team. Their massive attack approach at Tammelan Stadion helped them achieve home success, but it was not without consequences. They left holes behind that AZ Alkmaar exploited to the fullest.

Ad

Ipa claimed their second win in Europe since last year. The 4-3 win over AZ also brought some relief following Ilves’ heartbreaking elimination from the UEFA Europa League at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk (6-0). However, they face an uphill battle leaving AFAS Stadion unscathed.

AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ Alkmaar have won six times, drawn once and lost thrice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

AZ Alkmaar have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

AZ Alkmaar have scored eight goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Ilves have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

AZ Alkmaar have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while IIves have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: AZ Alkmaar – L-L-W-W-L, IIves – W-W-D-W-L.

Ad

AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are expected to stick with their relentless attacking pattern but must be careful to not repeat defensive errors committed in the first leg.

Ilves may not necessarily be looking to protect their tiny lead but they would look for opportunities to strike on the counterattack and compound issues for the hosts.

AZ Alkmaar come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Ad

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Ilves

AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – AZ Alkmaar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: AZ Alkmaar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ilves to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More