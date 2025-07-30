AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2025 

AZ Alkmaar will welcome Ilves at AFAS Stadion in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. We expect another tough encounter following a seven goal clash in the first leg.
AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Preview
AZ Alkmaar fought a good fight in the first leg at Tammelan Stadion in Tampere to keep their deficit at just one goal. Ilves were hoping to wrap up the cracker with a two-goal lead at 4-2, but AZ Alkmaar pulled one more back in added time. Forward Mexx Meerdink scored the final goal of the encounter to improve their chances of progress.
De Kaasboeren earned qualification for the UEFA Conference League after winning the European competition play-offs of the 2024–25 Eredivisie. This is their fourth participation, with their best performance a semi-final finish in 2022-23. AZ Alkmaar will have to improve their defensive structure to avoid the many blunders in the first leg.
Ilves displayed a brilliant attacking model in the first leg but they may adjust that plan in the return fixture, being a visiting team. Their massive attack approach at Tammelan Stadion helped them achieve home success, but it was not without consequences. They left holes behind that AZ Alkmaar exploited to the fullest.
Ipa claimed their second win in Europe since last year. The 4-3 win over AZ also brought some relief following Ilves’ heartbreaking elimination from the UEFA Europa League at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk (6-0). However, they face an uphill battle leaving AFAS Stadion unscathed.
AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AZ Alkmaar have won six times, drawn once and lost thrice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
- AZ Alkmaar have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.
- AZ Alkmaar have scored eight goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Ilves have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- AZ Alkmaar have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while IIves have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.
- Form Guide: AZ Alkmaar – L-L-W-W-L, IIves – W-W-D-W-L.
AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Prediction
AZ Alkmaar are expected to stick with their relentless attacking pattern but must be careful to not repeat defensive errors committed in the first leg.
Ilves may not necessarily be looking to protect their tiny lead but they would look for opportunities to strike on the counterattack and compound issues for the hosts.
AZ Alkmaar come in as the favourites based on home advantage.
Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Ilves
AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – AZ Alkmaar
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: AZ Alkmaar to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Ilves to score - Yes