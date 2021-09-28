AZ Alkmaar vs Jablonec prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

High-flying AZ Alkmaar host Jablonec at the AFAS Stadium on Thursday on matchday two of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

De Kaasboeren ended their four-game winless run in all competitions in spectacular fashion, thrashing the Go Ahead Eagles 5-0 in the weekend's Eredivisie clash.

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the opening staza, Pascal Jansen's side ran amok in the second-half, netting thrice in the final 10 minutes to add some gloss to the scoreline.

They'll be looking to replicate a similar performance in Europe this week and pick up a victory after only securing a draw against Randers in the opening game.

Jablonec beat CFR Cluj on the same day through a penalty from Vaclav Pilar but their form has largely been inconsistent.

AZ Alkmaar vs Jablonec Head-To-Head

The only previous meeting between the sides came way back in 2011, when Alkmaar and Jablonec battled for a place in the Europa League.

The Czech leg ended in a share of the spoils before the Dutch outfit secured a 2-0 victory at home in the return.

AZ Alkmaar Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Jablonec Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

AZ Alkmaar vs Jablonec Team News

AZ Alkmaar

Ernest Poku remains unavailable for De Kaasboeren as the forward continues his recovery from an injury. He isn't expected to return until next week. Jeremy Helmer continues to remain on the sidelines.

But in a boost for Pascal Jansen's side, key midfielder Jordy Clasie returns from a suspension that kept him out of their league clash at the weekend.

Injured: Ernest Poku, Jeremy Helmer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Jablonec

David Stepanek played a reserves match today, but is a doubt for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: David Stepanek

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Jablonec Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl; Aslak Fonn Witry, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal; Fredrik Midtsjo, Dani de Wit, Jordy Clasie; Albert Gudmundsson, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson.

Jablonec (4-5-1): Jan Hanus; Libor Holik, Vijtech Kubista, Jakub Martinec, Jan Krob; Dominik Plestil, David Houska, Milos Kratochvil, Jakub Povazanec, Patrik Haitl; Martin Dolezal.

AZ Alkmaar vs Jablonec Prediction

Alkmaar have been struggling lately, but the 5-0 demolition job on Sunday reinforced the belief that the side is a reckoning force at home.

Jablonec, who beat CFR Cluj 1-0 on the opening day, won't have it any easier here. Nevertheless, we're putting our money on a victory for the home side, who're just too good at home.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Jablonec

