AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

AZ Alkmaar and Levski Sofia will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at AFAS Stadion.

The home side hold a two-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 away win in the first leg in Bulgaria last week. Ibrahim Sadiq broke the deadlock in the 56th minute while Troy Parrott doubled their lead six minutes later.

Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the main stage of the UEFA Conference League. The winner will book their spot in the main stage while the losers are eliminated from the continent.

AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ Alkmaar have two wins from three previous head-to-head games while one game was drawn.

Levski's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

AZ are unbeaten in their last six competitive games, winning five games in this run.

Levski have won just one of nine previous games against Dutch opposition (six losses).

AZ have scored at least two goals in six of the seven games they have played across competitions this season.

Levski's six historical away games in the Conference League have produced under 2.5 goals

AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Prediction

AZ Alkmaar have one foot in the Conference League and are the favorites to make it to the main stage for the fourth time in the last five editions. They were handed the weekend off to prioritize this game. De Kaasboeren began their season with a shock defeat away to Ilves in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers but have rebounded by winning five games out of six since then.

Levski, for their part, started off their continental sojourn this season in the Europa League and held their own in ties against superior opposition including Braga whom they took to extra time. However, their 2-0 loss at home this time around leaves them with a bigger deficit to overcome.

Back the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Levski

AZ Alkmaar vs Levski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - AZ to score over 1.5 goals

