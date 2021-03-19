AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

AZ Alkmaar are set to play host to PSV Eindhoven at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Ron Jans' Twente last Sunday at the AFAS Stadion. Goals from young Netherlands internationals Myron Boadu and Teun Koopmeiners and own goals from centre-back Dario Dumic and goalkeeper Joel Drommel ensured victory for AZ Alkmaar. An own goal from Albert Gudmundsson proved to be a mere consolation for Twente.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Dick Advocaat's Feyenoord last Sunday at the Philips Stadion. Dutch winger Steven Berghuis' strike for Feyenoord was cancelled out by a goal from Netherlands international Donyell Malen for PSV Eindhoven.

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost nine and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Eredivisie, with AZ Alkmaar beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1. A first-half brace from talented midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and a goal from forward Calvin Stengs secured the win for AZ Alkmaar. German left-back Philipp Max scored the consolation goal for PSV Eindhoven.

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-D-W-D

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar will be without Greek centre-back Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Midtsjo and young forward Jeremy Helmer. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pascal Jensen is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Fredrik Midtsjo, Jeremy Helmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine forward Maximiliano Romero, United States of America international Richard Ledezma, New Zealand international Ryan Thomas, German centre-back Timo Baumgartl and Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Ryan Thomas, Timo Baumgartl, Mauro Junior, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot, Yukinari Sugawara, Timo Letschert, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal, Tijjani Reijnders, Dani de Wit, Teun Koopmeiners, Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu, Zakaria Aboukhlal

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Olivier Boscagli, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

11 – Donyell Malen has either scored the equaliser or put his team ahead 11 times this Eredivisie season, only Georgios Giakoumakis did so more often (13). Importance. pic.twitter.com/n3h5u6slY4 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 14, 2021

AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are currently 3rd in the Eredivisie table, three points behind 2nd-placed PSV Eindhoven. The likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Myron Boadu, Owen Wijndal and Calvin Stengs have all done well and been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are eight points behind league leaders Ajax, who have a game in hand. Like AZ Alkmaar, PSV Eindhoven have some exciting young players in their squad, including Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo and Ibrahim Sangare.

A close match is on the cards and a draw would be an ideal result.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

