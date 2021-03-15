Barcelona 2021/22 Kit Update: Leaked pictures of reported Nike kit for next season

Barcelona's 2021/22 home kit has been leaked on social media, with the design splitting opinion.

The shirt sleeves are different colours, with one red and one blue. Now, Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the shorts will also be half red and half blue.

Barcelona's jerseys this season were received well, but the response to the leaked images of the new home kit has been divided.

The closest example of how the Barcelona 2021-22 Home Kit will look like. pic.twitter.com/sGCAHGK0SH — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 12, 2021

Apart from the kits, Barcelona have a few issues to deal with. Joan Laporta was recently elected as the club's new president, and he has a tough job in his hands.

Predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu was not a fan's favourite by any means, and his tenure as the Barcelona president was extremely controversial. The club is in a precarious financial condition and have been inconsistent on the field.

Lionel Messi contract situation a primary concern for Barcelona

FC Barcelona have been inconsistent this season

However, Laporta's initial focus could be dealing with star player Lionel Messi's contract. The Argentina international's Barcelona contract expires in the summer and he has shown no signs about wanting to sign a new deal.

Messi announced last summer that he wanted to leave Barcelona. A move failed to materialise, despite heavy links with Manchester City.

Advertisement

Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have been persistently linked with the player, and it looks likely that Barcelona's greatest ever player will depart this summer on a free transfer.

Barcelona's financial situation has severely limited their ability to sign players. They have been linked with players like Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon's Memphis Depay; players whose contracts expire in the summer.

Given the condition, even if Lionel Messi agrees to sign a new deal with Barcelona, it remains to be seen what pay package they can offer him.

This season, Barcelona are 3rd in La Liga, six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played a game more. Ronald Koeman's side have been knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Koeman's position as manager is said to be vulnerable as well. Barcelona legend Xavi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta have been linked with the role.

On this day in 2007, Lionel Messi scored his first career hat-trick for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico 🎩



14 years later, he has 53 more 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DaSzClH7pl — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 10, 2021

Also Read: La Liga president Javier Tebas not worried about the financial implications due to potential Lionel Messi departure