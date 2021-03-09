Create
La Liga president Javier Tebas not worried about the financial implications due to potential Lionel Messi departure

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona soon
Modified 45 min ago
La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that the league is "well-prepared" financially for the potential departure of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract expires in the summer. There have been no signs from him or his camp about wanting to sign a new deal at the club.

In an interview with OnTime Sports, Tebas pointed towards the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018, as an example of how the Spanish top-flight coped financially.

"[Messi] couldn’t leave Barcelona because of an agreement in his contract, but as I said about Cristiano [Ronaldo], we also are prepared financially for this moment."

Lionel Messi dominated the headlines last summer after admitting that he wanted to leave Barcelona. However, a move failed to materialise.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain circle Lionel Messi

Javier Tebas has stated that La Liga is financially prepared for Lionel Messi's departure

Tebas stated that the financial impact of Ronaldo's departure was minimal because they had prepared well.

"Cristiano was the ultimate goalscorer in La Liga and we were affected by his departure, but financial the impact was minimal because we prepared well for this moment."
Manchester City were heavily linked with Lionel Messi last summer, and were rumoured to be close to a deal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is known to enjoy a close relationship with Lionel Messi. The 33-year old became one of the best footballers in the world under the tutelage of the Spaniard.

Despite such connections, a move did not occur. As a result, Lionel Messi continues to captain Barcelona.

The forward is the top goalscorer in the league this season. In 24 appearances, he has managed 19 goals.

Apart from Manchester City, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in a move as well. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has admitted that he would like to play with Lionel Messi again, having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Argentine at Barcelona.

Barcelona have a new president at the helm in the form of Joan Laporta, who won the presidential elections a few days ago. It remains to be seen whether his appointment influences Lionel Messi's contract decision.

Published 09 Mar 2021, 12:19 IST
