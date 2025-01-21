AZ Alkmaar vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

AZ Alkmaar will welcome Roma to AFAS Stadion in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both teams have two wins in six games thus far and will need to win their remaining two games to ensure direct passage to the round of 16.

The hosts have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions. They played Utrecht in the Eredivisie on Saturday and were held to a goalless draw.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, recording four wins. They hosted Genoa in Serie A last week and registered a 3-1 win. Artem Dovbyk scored in the first half and Stephan El Shaarawy added a goal in the second half.

Trending

Alkmaar have drawn their last two games in the Europa League, including a 2-2 away draw against Ludogorets last time around. The Giallorossi are unbeaten in their last four games in the competition and recorded a 3-0 home win over Braga.

AZ Alkmaar vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Italian teams eight times, recording five wins. The Giallorossi, meanwhile, have played Dutch teams 15 times, recording seven wins.

AZ have outscored the visitors 9-8 in six games in the Europa League this season. The Giallorossi have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (5).

AZ Alkmaar have won their last five home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Roma are winless in their last four away games in the Europa League. They have won just one of their last nine away games in the competition.

AZ are unbeaten in their four home meetings against Italian teams, recording three wins.

AZ Alkmaar vs Roma Prediction

De Kaasboeren are on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording seven wins. They have scored two goals in seven games during that period and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Europa League, with six matches ending in draws.

Ruben van Bommel and Ibrahim Sadiq remain sidelined with injuries. Kees Smit was an unused substitute against Utrecht and is likely to start from the bench again.

The Giallorossi have been in good touch recently, suffering one loss in their last nine games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have endured a winless run in their travels this term, with eight of the 13 away games ending in draws.

Bryan Cristante continued to train separately from the group and is the only confirmed absentee for Claudio Ranieri. Stephan El Shaarawy scored after coming off the bench last week and is likely to get the nod to start.

Both teams head into the match in good form and are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Roma

AZ Alkmaar vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback