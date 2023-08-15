AZ Alkmaar vs Santa Coloma Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023 

AZ Alkmaar host Santa Coloma at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday (August 17) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, holding a 1-0 advantage.

The Cheeseheads secured a slender win in Andorra last week, with Dorde Mihailovic scoring the only goal of the game in the 74th minute. Pascal Jansen's side would feel they deserved to win by a bigger margin, having mustered eight shots and holding a 64% possession.

Just days later, Alkmaar began their campaign in the Eredivisie with a stunning 5-1 demolition of Go Ahead Eagles at home. Jordy Clasie, Vangelis Pavlidis and Ruben van Bommel struck to put them 3-0 up by the 51st minute.

Philippe Rommens pulled one back for the visitors in the 66th minute, but Dani de Wit and Mayckel Lahdo added two more goals late on to cap off an emphatic win for Alkmaar.

Considering it was the biggest win of the round, Alkmaar took first position in the Eredivisie.

Santa, meanwhile, have never qualified for a major European competition and are now left to fight a deficit to keep their progression hopes alive.

AZ Alkmaar vs Santa Coloma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the second official clash between the two teams, after their first-leg clash last week.

Santa have never won a European qualifier away from home.

Alkmaar have lost just one of their last 24 European games at home: a 1-0 loss to West Ham United in the Europa Conference League semifinals.

Aklmaar have won both their games this season: a 1-0 win vs Santa Coloma in Europe and 5-1 win vs Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

Santa have not scored n two of their three European qualifying games this season.

In terms of European qualifiers, Alkmaar have won their last three at home, scoring 12 goals and conceding none.

AZ Alkmaar vs Santa Coloma Prediction

Alkmaar have begun the new season in bright form, winning both games. Although their first-leg win wasn't quite convincing, the Cheeseheads will look to make up for that at home and won by a bigger margin.

Prediction: AZ 3-0 Santa

AZ Alkmaar vs Santa Coloma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No