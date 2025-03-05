AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th March 2025

The UEFA Europa League features a set of knockout matches this week as AZ Alkmaar lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Eredivisie table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat against Heerenveen in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against AZ Alkmaar and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams in major European competitions. AZ Alkmaar have never defeated Tottenham Hotspur in an official encounter on the European stage.

The only previous meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League took place in the group stage last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have won seven of their last 11 matches against teams from the Netherlands in European competitions, with their previous knockout game against a Dutch side ending in a 3-2 victory against Ajax in 2019.

AZ Alkmaar have scored a total of 19 goals in the UEFA Europa League this season - only three teams have been more prolific than them in the competition.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have blown hot and cold this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Premier League side is a formidable unit on paper and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

AZ Alkmaar can pack a punch on their day and have been in stellar goalscoring form on the European front. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

