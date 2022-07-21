AZ Alkmaar vs Tuzla City Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

AZ Alkmaar will entertain Tuzla City at AFAS Stadion in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tuzla City Preview

AZ Alkmaar are joining the Europa Conference League in the second qualifying round. The Dutch side have recruited six new players thus far as they lay the groundwork for their campaign. However, they will miss the services of Japanese star Yukinari Sugawara who recently underwent knee surgery.

Kaaskoppen are not new to UEFA club competitions. They have been Europa League runners-up once, semi-finalists once and quarterfinalists three times. They are among the teams pundits have picked to reach the final. But they need to clear their way in the first place by defeating Tuzla City.

Tuzla City have had a successful campaign in the Bosnia and Herzegovina top flight, finishing as runners-up. They made their first appearance in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round earlier this month, crushing S.P. Tre Penne 8-0 on aggregate.

The results may not be sufficient to form an opinion about their strengths and capabilities. However, it will likely boost their confidence ahead of the AZ Alkmaar clash. The visitors are led by Semir Smajlagić and Salko Nargalic, who could embarrass the hosts.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tuzla City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams are meeting each other for the very first time.

AZ Alkmaar have won in three of their last five home matches, losing once and drawing another.

Tuzla City have tasted victory once in their last five away matches amid four draws while scoring four goals and also conceding four.

Both teams have recorded two wins and one defeat each in their last five matches. While AZ settled for a draw once, Tuzla City were held twice.

AZ Alkmaar vs Tuzla City Prediction

AZ Alkmaar will look to claim not just a win but a big victory in anticipation of uncertainties in the return leg. The host team will be counting on their superior individuality to outmuscle the visitors.

AZ @AZAlkmaar 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆!



In het AFAS Stadion werkte AZ de laatste training voor de wedstrijd morgen af.



#AZ #aztuz #UECL 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆!In het AFAS Stadion werkte AZ de laatste training voor de wedstrijd morgen af. 🇪🇺 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆!💪 In het AFAS Stadion werkte AZ de laatste training voor de wedstrijd morgen af. #AZ #aztuz #UECL https://t.co/EH7sdAR7Xa

On paper, Tuzla City are no match for AZ. However, the visiting team boast a powerful reservoir of stamina which could compensate for their weaknesses in other areas.

AZ Alkmaar are expected to win in a convincing manner.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-0 Tuzla City

AZ Alkmaar vs Tuzla City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AZ Alkmaar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: AZ Alkmaar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tuzla City to score - No

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far