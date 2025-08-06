AZ Alkmaar vs Vaduz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

AZ Alkmaar will invite Vaduz to the AFAS Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts were last in the group stage of the competition in the 2023-24 campaign. Residenzler, meanwhile, last qualified for the competition in the 2022-23 season.

Ad

Alkmaar met Ilves in the second round and registered an 8-4 win on aggregate. They lost 4-3 in the first leg and recorded a commanding 5-0 win in the home leg. Troy Parrott bagged a first-half brace, while Ernest Poku and Mees de Wit had a goal and an assist to their names.

The visitors also overturned a deficit in their second qualifying round meeting against Dungannon Swifts. Mats Hammerich scored in the 79th minute of the second leg to level the score on aggregate. Mischa Eberhard and Nicolas Hasler added goals in the first and second halves of extra time.

Ad

Trending

AZ Alkmaar vs Vaduz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2022-23 Conference League. Alkmaar recorded wins in both the home and away games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games, recording wins.

De Kaasboeren are unbeaten in their last six competitive home games, recording four wins.

Residenzler have conceded one goal apiece in three of their four competitive home games.

Alkmaar are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Conference League qualifiers, recording three wins. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six away games in European qualifiers. Notably, they have registered four wins in that period.

Ad

AZ Alkmaar vs Vaduz Prediction

De Kaasboeren recorded a 5-0 win in the home leg of the second qualifying round last month and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in four of their last five competitive home games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their two away games this season, scoring four goals. They have won just one of their last six games in Conference League qualifiers, with that triumph registered away from home in July.

Ad

Alkmaar have a 100% record in this fixture, and considering their recent home form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Vaduz

AZ Alkmaar vs Vaduz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More