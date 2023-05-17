AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2023

AZ Alkmaar are set to play West Ham United at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a 5-1 win over Emmen in the league. Goals from midfielder Sven Mijnans, winger Myron van Brederode and midfielder Jordy Clasie and a brace from centre-back Sam Beukema secured the win for Pascal Jansen's AZ Alkmaar. Curacao international Richairo Zivkovic scored the goal for Emmen.

West Ham United, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Thomas Frank's Brentford. First-half goals from Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo and attacker Yoane Wissa sealed the deal for Brentford.

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The previous fixture between these two sides finished with West Ham United victorious 2-1.

Greek attacker Vangelis Pavlidis has 17 goal contributions in 20 league starts for AZ Alkmaar this season.

Danish striker Jens Odgaard has 13 goal contributions in 28 league starts for AZ Alkmaar this season.

Algeria international Said Benrahma has nine goal contributions in 21 league starts for West Ham United this season.

Attacker Jarrod Bowen has nine goal contributions in 35 league starts for West Ham United this season

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham United Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are currently 4th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are two points behind 3rd-placed Ajax, and it will be a good season for them if they can topple the Dutch giants and capture the 3rd spot, with two games remaining.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have endured a poor league campaign, but are among the favourites to lift the UEFA Europa Conference League this season. They are 15th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. That is in stark contrast to their performances in Europe, where they have arguably been the best side in the tournament so far.

This will likely be star midfielder Declan Rice's last season at the club, with clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal circling. Rice is held in good regard among the West Ham faithful, and he will hope to help the club lift an European trophy before his potential departure.

West Ham United to win here.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 0-2 West Ham United

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- West Ham United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet- yes

