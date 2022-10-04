AZ vs Apollon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6,2022 

AZ Alkmaar and Apollon will battle for three points in Group E of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 6).

The hosts lead the way at the summit of the standings, having garnered maximum points from two games. Alkmaar were rampant in a 4-1 thrashing of Vaduz on matchday two three weeks ago.

Apollon, meanwhile, are in third spot on one point. They fell to a 3-1 defeat at home against Dnipro on matchday two.

The Cypriot outfit followed up the loss with consecutive 1-1 draws in the league. They were held by Paphos in their most recent game at home over the weekend. Jairo's first-half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Va's 66th-minute equaliser.

AZ, meanwhile, went on a rampage in a 4-1 win at Groningen in the Eredivisie. Four players got on the scoresheet to help Pascal Jansen's side move to the summit of the Dutch league.

AZ vs Apollon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Alkmaar are unbeaten in their last 21 European games at home, winning 13.

Apollon have won just two of their 13European away group games, llosing nine and drawing two.

AZ are unbeaten in their last 13 competitive fixtures across competitions, winning 11.

The hosts have scored an average of four goals per game in their four home games in the continent this season.

AZ vs Apollon Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant, and victory would all but guarantee their place in the knockouts. The hosts have been in rampaging form, especially at home, and they have usually been quick out the blocks.

Apollon, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb if they are to get anything from the game, and their recent patchy form doesn't inspire much confidence.

Alkmaar should cruise to a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: AZ 4-0 Apollon

AZ vs Apollon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - AZ to win the first half

Tip 4 - AZ to score over 2.5 goals

Tip 5 - Dani de Wit to score at any time

