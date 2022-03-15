AZ vs Bodo / Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

AZ Alkmaar and Bodo / Glimt will square off at the AFAS Stadion in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having secured a 2-1 victory in Norway last week. Ola Solbakken's injury-time penalty helped Glimt secure a win in front of their own fans.

AZ followed up their continental defeat with another loss in the Eredivisie on home turf. Joshua Brenet scored in the 62nd minute to guide Twente to a narrow 1-0 away win on Sunday.

They will be looking to overturn their continental deficit as they seek qualification for their first European quarterfinal since 2014.

AZ vs Bodo / Glimt Head-to-Head

Last week's clash was the first continental meeting between the two sides. AZ have lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Bodo / Glimt are unbeaten in their last 28 matches (winning 19) and have won each of their three competitive games this season. They have drawn one and won two of their three pre-season friendlies so far.

AZ form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Bodo / Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-W-W

AZ vs Bodo / Glimt Team News

AZ

There are no suspension concerns for the hosts. However, Fredrik Midtsjo and Jelle Duin have been ruled out with injuries, while Yusuf Barasi is a doubt.

Injuries: Fredrik Midtsjo, Jelle Duin

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Yusuf Barasi

Bodo / Glimt

Sondre Sorli is still ruled out with a knee injury.

Injury: Sondre Sorli

Suspension: None

AZ vs Bodo / Glimt Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Peter Vindahl (GK); Aslak Witry, Bruno Martins Indi, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Yukinari Sugawara; Hakon Evjen, Jerdy Clasen, Tijjani Reijnders, Dani de Wit; Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joshua Smits (GK); Brice Wembangomo, Marius Hoibraaten, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampstead; Ulrik Saltnes, Elias Hagen, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Runar Espejord, Ola Solbakken

AZ vs Bodo / Glimt Prediction

AZ Alkmaar have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks but need to put their best foot forward if they are to secure qualification. However, their home form leaves a lot to be desired.

Bodo / Glimt have been one of the surprises of the season on the continent and a major reason for their success has been their potent attack. We are backing the Norwegian champions to keep their fine run going by securing a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: AZ 2-2 Bodo / Glimt

