AZ vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

AZ Alkmaar and CFR Cluj will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts won the reverse fixture with a narrow 1-0 victory away from home. Jesper Karlsson's 18-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory helped AZ retain their position at the summit of the standings, having garnered seven points from four matches. Cluj occupy the opposite end and have just one point to show for their efforts so far.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over Zwolle on home turf in the Eredivisie. Vangelis Pavlidis scored a brace to help his side claw back from being two goals down.

Billel Omrani scored an 89th-minute winner to give CFR Cluj a narrow 1-0 victory over FC Voluntari in the Romanian Liga 1.

AZ vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

The matchday three meeting between the two sides was their first continental clash and AZ Alkmaar secured a 1-0 away victory.

The hosts have been in fine form, with six wins registered from their last seven matches in all competitions. CFR Cluj have posted three victories from their last five games.

AZ Alkmaar form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

AZ vs CFR Cluj Team News

AZ

Thijs Oosting and Jeremy Helmer are the only injury concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Thijs Oosting, Jeremy Helmer

Suspension: None

CFR Cluj

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Romanians.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

AZ vs CFR Cluj Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl (GK); Owen Wijndal, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Aslak Fonn Witry; Fredrik Midtsjo, Dani de Wit, Jordy Clasie; Albert Gudmundsson, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Balgradean (GK); Daniel Graovac, Mike Cestor, Mario Camora, Cristian Manea; Emmanuel Culio, Mihai Bordeinau, Ciprian Deac; Billel Omrani, Denis Alibec, Alexandru Chipciu

AZ vs CFR Cluj Prediction

CFR Cluj might be on their way to winning a fifth successive Romanian league title, but the Railwaymen have been out of their depth on the continent. AZ Alkmaar are overwhelming favorites to triumph on home turf and are unlikely to falter.

A win would put the hosts on the cusp of qualification and their strong home form on the continent is likely to play a key role in them getting a comfortable victory.

Prediction: AZ 2-0 CFR Cluj

Edited by Shardul Sant