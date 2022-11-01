AZ vs Dnipro-1 Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022 

AZ Alkmaar and Dnipro-1 will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (November 3).

The hosts are coming off an impressive 2-1 home win over FC Volendam in the Eredivisie at the weekend. Alkmaar were reduced to ten men after Dani de Wit was dismissed after just 14 minutes. However, they rallied with first-half goals from Jens Odgaard and Tiijani Reijnders to take all three points.

Dnipro, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Chernomots Odessa in the Ukrainian Premier League. Oleksandr Pikhalyonok's goal midway through the first half proved to be the difference between the two teams.

AZ and Dnipro are already through to the knockouts from Group E and will now battle to win the group. AZ lead the way with 12 points from five games and are two points ahead of Dnipro. The Dutch side need to avoid defeat to win the group.

AZ vs Dnipro-1 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ claimed a 1-0 away victory in their first meeting against Dnipro in September.

Dnipro are on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions since that defeat, winning nine.

AZ are on a 22-game unbeaten streak at home in European competitions, winning 14 and drawing eight.

Ten of AZ's last 11 games have seen both teams find the back of the net, with nine producing at least three goals.

Dnipro have won their last six games on the road across competitions.

AZ's last five home games have produced at least three goals and both teams scoring.

AZ vs Dnipro-1 Prediction

Following three straight losses across competitions, AZ have won their next two games. They will look to keep the momentum going with another win to end their group engagements as section winners.

However, they will have their task cut out against an in-form Dnipro team unbeaten in 11 games across competitions.

Nevertheless, AZ have proved near invincible at home in Europe and should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: AZ 2-1 Dnipro-1

AZ vs Dnipro-1 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ to win (AZ are unbeaten in their last 22 home games in Europe.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Ten of AZ's last 11 games have seen both teams scoring.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (AZ's last five home games have produced at least three goals.)

