AZ vs Gil Vicente prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

AZ Alkmaar will welcome Gil Vicente to the AFAS Stadion for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage courtesy of a 7-0 thrashing of Scottish side Dundee United at the same ground last week. Vangelis Pavlidis and Tijjani Reijnders each scored a first-half brace to inspire the win.

They followed up their continental triumph with a hard-fought 3-2 away win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

Gil Vicente progressed to the playoffs with a comfortable 5-1 aggregate victory over Latvian side Riga. Fran Navarro scored a brace to inspire his team to a 4-0 home win after both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Vicente come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Arouca in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Rafa Mujica opened the scoring in the first minute of the game and his strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

AZ vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will each want to post a positive result to boost their chances of qualifying for the group stage.

AZ have won four of their five competitive matches this season, while Vicente's loss on Sunday halted a three-game unbeaten start to the campaign.

AZ form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Gil Vicente form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D

AZ vs Gil Vicente Team News

AZ

Jesper Karlsson and Zinho Vanhuesden are unavailable due to injuries, while Jens Odgaard and Riechedly Bazoer are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Jesper Karlsson, Zinho Vanhuesden

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Jens Odgaard, Riechedly Bazoer

Gil Vicente

Lucas Barros, Stanislav Kritsyuk and Murilo have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Barros, Stanislav Kritsyuk, Murilo

Suspension: None

AZ vs Gil Vicente Predicted XI

AZ Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hobie Verhulst (GK); Milos Kerkez, Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Beukema, Pantelis Chatzidiakos; Tiijani Reijnders, Jordy Clasie; Myron van Brederode, Dani de Wit, Hakon Evjen; Vangelis Pavlidis

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Ventura (GK); Henrique Gomes, Ruben Fernanes, Ferrugem, Danilo Veiga; Pedro Tiba, Vitor Carvalho, Kanya Fujimoto; Kevin Villodres, Fran Navarro, Juan Graf

AZ vs Gil Vicente Prediction

AZ Alkmaar have started the season in impressive form and the Dutch outfit are favorites to secure progression to the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Gil Vicente have the capacity to shock their hosts if given the opportunity but we are backing Pascal Jansen's side to claim a comfortable victory in front of their fans.

Prediction: AZ 3-1 Gil Vicente

