AZ vs Randers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

AZ Alkmaar welcome Randers to the AFAS Stadion for a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

Both sides currently occupy the top two positions in Group D, with the hosts having secured progress to the next round as group winners. Randers sit four points behind them in second spot and need a win to guarantee progress, although a draw could still be OK if Jablonec fail to beat CFR Cluj.

AZ come into the game on the back of a routine 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Jasper Karlsson scored a first-half brace and provided an assist after the break to inspire the comeback victory.

Randers fell to a 2-0 defeat to Odense on home turf. Bashkim Kadrii and Mads Frokjaer scored first-half goals to guide the visitors to victory while Tosin Kehinde missed a second-half penalty for the hosts.

AZ vs Randers Head-to-Head

The two sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw in their first leg clash in September.

The hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with consecutive victories following three successive draws. Randers have lost two of their last five matches.

AZ form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Randers form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

AZ vs Randers Team News

AZ

Jelle Juin is the only injury concern for the home side while Hakon Evjen is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Jelle Juin

Doubtful: Hakon Evjen

Suspension: None

Randers

Stephen Odey is suspended due to a red card while Simon Graves and Joel Kabongo are doubts for the trip to the Netherlands.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Simon Graves, Joel Kabongo

Suspension: Stephen Odey

AZ vs Randers Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl; Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal; Peer Koopmeiners, Jordy Clasie, Dany de Wit; Albert Gudmundsson, Vangelis Pavlidis, Zakaria Aboukhlal

Randers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Patrik Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesoe, Simon Piesinger, Erik Marxen, Bjorn Kopplin; Simon Tibbling, Frederik Lauenborg, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Filip Bundgaard; Alhaji Kamara, Marvin Egho

AZ vs Randers Prediction

AZ have nothing left to play for and could have one eye set on their crunch weekend league clash with Ajax. Randers need maximum points but are unlikely to go all out at the risk of being exposed at the back.

The Danes tend to struggle on their travels and this does not bode well against an AZ side that are emphatic in front of their fans. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Randers

