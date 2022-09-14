AZ vs Vaduz prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

AZ Alkmaar will host Vaduz at the AFAS Stadion in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Twente at the same ground in Eredivisie action on Sunday. Mafred Ugalde equalised with virtually his first touch of the game after coming on to cancel out Jens Odgaard's 54th-minute opener for Alkmaar.

Before that, AZ claimed maximum points with a 1-0 victory at Ukranian side Dnipro in their Europa League Group E opener last week. The victory propelled them to the summit of the standings.

Vaduz, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw at Xamax in the Swiss Challenge League. Raphael Nuzzolo and Cedric Gasser scored in either half to force a share the spoils, while Milan Gajic missed a late penalty for Vaduz.

The Leichstentein club also shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Cypriot side Apollon in their Conference League opener last week.

AZ vs Vaduz Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams. AZ are on a ten-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning eight. Vaduz, meanwhile, have drawn their last three across competitions.

AZ form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Vaduz form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

AZ vs Vaduz Team News

AZ

Jasper Karlsson and Vangelis Pavlidis are both unavailable due to injury. Bruno Martins Indi is a doubt.

Injured: Jasper Karlsson, Vangelis Pavlidis

Doubtful: Bruno Martins Indi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vaduz

Fuad Rahimi and Sandro Wieser are both unavailable due to injury. The visitors have no suspension concerns.

Injured: Fuad Rahimi, Sandro Wieser

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AZ vs Vaduz Predicted XIs

AZ (4-3-3): Hobie Verhulst (GK); Milos Kerkez, Sam Beukema, Maxim Dekker, Pantelis Chatzidiakos; Jordy Clasie, Tijani Reijnders; Hakon Evjen, Dani De Wit, Myron van Brederode; Jens Odgaard

Vaduz (3-4-2-1): Benjamin Buchel (GK), Lars Traber, Arbenit Xhemajli, Kristijan Dobras, Fabio Fehr, Nicolas Hasler, Milan Gajic, Dario Ulrich, Franklin Sasere, Cedric Gasser, Tunahan Cicek

AZ vs Vaduz Prediction

The vast difference in quality between the two teams means AZ are expected to dominate their Liechtenstein opponents.

The hosts are the overwhelming favorites, and their chances of a win are boosted further, considering their strong home form in the continent this season. Alkmaar should also keep a clean sheet in a landslide win.

Prediction: AZ 6-0 Vaduz

