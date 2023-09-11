Azerbaijan vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Azerbaijan will welcome Jordan to Dalga Arena in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The hosts played Belgium in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday, suffering a 1-0 defeat. They are winless in their four games in the qualification campaign and will look to return to winning ways in this friendly. The visitors played Norway in a friendly on Thursday, suffering a 6-0 defeat.

The hosts will return to action next month, resuming their European qualification campaign against Estonia. The visitors will also play a match next month, though it will be a friendly against Iran. They'll play their first competitive match of the year in November when they take on Tajikistan in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Azerbaijan vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice thus far, with both meetings coming in friendlies. The hosts are unbeaten in their meetings against the visitors, playing a draw and recording one win.

Interestingly, both meetings took place in Jordan and the hosts will look to record a win in their first home meeting against the visitors. Both matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in all competitions, failing to score twice while conceding 11 goals in that period.

Interestingly, they have just two wins in their last 19 home games across all competitions, failing to score nine times.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording seven wins and suffering three defeats.

The visitors have five wins and five defeats in their last 10 away games in all competitions. Just one of their last five away games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Azerbaijan vs Jordan Prediction

The hosts are winless in all games in 2023 and might struggle in this match. They have scored just two goals in four games and have conceded 11 goals in these games. They are unbeaten in their two meetings against the visitors and will look to record a win in their first home meeting against them.

The Chivalrous Ones, as the visitors are known, have been inconsistent recently, with three wins and three defeats in their last six games. They were hammered 6-0 by Norway last week and will look to bounce back in this match.

Both teams are winless in all competitions this year and will likely struggle in this match. As this is just a friendly, there's nothing much at stake and we expect the two teams to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-1 Jordan

Azerbaijan vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yazan Al-Naimat to score or assist any time - Yes