Backa Topola vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

Backa Topola and Olympiacos go head-to-head at the Gradski Stadion in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 5).

Backa failed to return to winning ways on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mladost Lucani in the Serbian Superliga. Before that, Zarko Lazetic’s men fell to a 3-1 loss to West Ham United in their Group A opener on September 21, which snpped their five-game winning streak.

Backa are second in the Serbian top-flight standings, two points behind leaders Partizan after eight games.

Elsewhere, Olympiacos maintained their blistering start to the new Greek Super League campaign with a 3-0 win over Giannina on Sunday. Diego Martinez’s men have won their last three league games and are unbeaten in seven games this season, winning six.

However, Olympiacos now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off the new term with a 3-2 home loss to Freiburg on September 21.

Backa Topola vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between the two sides.

Backa are unbeaten in six of their last seven games, winning five, since mid-August.

Olympiacos have lost just one of their 12 games across competitions this season, winning nine.

Lazetic’s men are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring a staggering 11 goals and conceding four since a 4-1 loss to Braga in August.

Backa Topola vs Olympiacos Prediction

Olympiacos have picked up the pieces since their Europa League opening-day defeat. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, expect the Greek side to come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Backa 1-2 Olympiacos

Backa Topola vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos

Tip 2: First to score - Olympiacos (The Greek outfit have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in eight of Olympiacos’ last nine outings.)