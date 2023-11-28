Backa Topola vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Backa Topola will entertain West Ham United at the TSC Arena in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in four games in the competition thus far and are at the bottom of Group A standings. They can't qualify for the knockout stage but if they can register wins in their remaining two games of the competitions, they have a shot at securing a berth in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs.

The visitors are at the top of the group standings, with three wins in four games. A win in this match will put them in a good position to secure direct qualification into the knockout round.

The hosts met Freiburg earlier this month, suffering a 5-0 away defeat. The visitors squared off against Olympiacos in their previous outing, registering a 1-0 win.

Both teams resumed their league campaigns following the international break with wins, as the hosts defeated Partizan 4-0 in the Superliga on Saturday and the visitors recorded a 2-1 comeback win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Backa Topola vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met in the campaign opener in September, with the Hammers recording a 3-1 home win.

The hosts have been inconsistent in their recent games, with two wins, two defeats, and two draws apiece in their last six outings.

Interestingly, Backa Topola are winless in their last five home games in all competitions, suffering three defeats.

West Ham United have won four of their last five games in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in four games in that period as well.

The visitors have lost three of their last four away games across all competitions, conceding 10 goals while scoring six times in these games.

Backa Topola vs West Ham United Prediction

The hosts have just two wins in their last 13 games across all competitions, with both coming in away games. Including qualifiers, they have just one win in eight appearances in the Europa League and might struggle here.

They have the joint-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 13 goals in four games, so a clean sheet looks unlikely for them here.

The Hammers head into the match on a three-game winning run, including a comeback win over Burnley on Saturday, and will look to continue that run in this match.

David Moyes remains without the services of Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio through knee injuries, so they will be a little light in the attacking department. Nonetheless, they have good squad depth and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Considering the hosts' winless run in the competition and the visitors' current form, we back the Hammers to eke out an away win.

Prediction: Backa Topola 1-3 West Ham United.

Backa Topola vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score or assist any time - Yes