Bahia vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Bahia host Flamengo at the Arena Fonte Nova in Brazilian Serie A action on Sunday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

Bahia are currently sixth in the table with a win on Monday potentially taking them up to fifth in the league.

Dado Cavalcanti's side, however, have faltered of late, losing three of their last five league games. Bahia will need to step up their performances if they are to take all three points from Flamengo on Monday.

Flamengo are currently eighth in the league, two points behind Bahia with two games in hand. Renato Gaucho's side have won their last two games on the trot and will be looking to extend their win-streak on Sunday.

🔵🔴⚪ Elenco seguiu preparação pro jogo de domingo; saiba como foi ➡️ https://t.co/AgeTs2Uvhc #BBMP pic.twitter.com/A2gvVpsyLB — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) July 15, 2021

Both teams have had strong campaigns so far and that is sure to make this contest an exciting one.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Bahia vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Flamengo have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Bahia only winning one.

Flamengo came away with all three points in a 4-3 thriller the last time the two sides met back in December 2020. Goals from Bruno Henrique, Mauricio Isla, Pedro and Vitinho were enough to secure all three points, with Rodriguinho and Gilberto getting on the scoresheet for Bahia.

Bahia Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Flamengo Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Bahia vs Flamengo Team News

Diego will be a huge miss for Flamengo

Bahia

Jonas will be suspended for the game on Monday. Apart from that, Bahia have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss to Sao Paulo last week.

German Conti and Juan Pablo Ramirez are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: German Conti, Juan Pablo Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jonas

Flamengo

Flamengo have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Defensa y Justicia earlier this week.

Cesar, Bruno Henrique and Diego will miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Cesar, Bruno Henrique, Diego

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bahia vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Bahia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus Teixeira; Matheus Bahia, Ligger, Luiz Otavio, Nino Paraiba; Thaciano, Lucas Araujo, Patrick; Rodriguinho, Rossi, Gilberto

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Alves, Felipe Luis, Leo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Mauricio Isla; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Thiago Maia, Willian Arao, Everton Ribeiro; Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa

Bahia vs Flamengo Prediction

Both sides have attacking talent in abundance and that is sure to make for an enthralling contest.

We predict a draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Bahia 1-1 Flamengo

Edited by Peter P