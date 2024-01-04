Bahrain vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2023 

Bahrain and Australia lock horns at the Baniyas Stadium in the UAE as both sides play a warmup friendly before the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. At the Qatar showpiece, Bahrain have been drawn alongside South Korea, Malaysia and Jordan in Group E, whereas Australia face India, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B.

Qualifying for the tournament for the sixth time in a row, Bahrain are looking to enter the cup on a high. Their last game ended in a 2-0 loss to the UAE, ending a three-game winning run in all competitions.

Head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has called up 26 players for the friendly game and the subsequent cup, including experienced midfielder Kamil Al-Aswad, who has 92 caps for the side.

UAE-based Ali Madan, who has struck 11 times from 76 games, could lead the line for the Pearl Divers.

Australia are coming on the back of three consecutive wins. The Socceroos first beat New Zealand 2-0 in the Soccer Ashes, before 7-0 and 1-0 wins against Bangladesh and Palestine respectively in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Graham Arnold's side will bring a squad of 26 players to Qatar, including skipper and veteran goalkeeper, Mathew Ryan, who has 86 caps to his name. Japan-based Mitchell Duke, with 11 goals in 32 games, will be gunning to start in attack.

Bahrain vs Australia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Australia have a 100% win record against Bahrain, having beaten the Middle Eastern side in each of their five previous clashes

Bahrain have failed to score in their last four clashes with Australia

Australia are currently on a three-game winning run

Having lost their previous match 2-0 to the UAE, Bahrain could see consecutive defeats for the first time since March 2023

Australia are ranked 25th in the world, whereas Bahrain are 86th

Australia and Bahrain meet for the first time since January 2011

Bahrain vs Australia Prediction

Bahrain are a good side but cannot match Australia, who sit 61 places above them in the FIFA rankings. The Socceroos are on a good run of form and could come flying out of the blocks to continue that run.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-2 Australia

Bahrain vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Australia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes