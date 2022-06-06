Bahrain vs Bangladesh prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Bahrain and Bangladesh meet at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday for a clash in Group E of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Reds have played in each of the last five editions of the tournament and will be looking to make it six appearances in a row.

Hélio Sousa's side built some momentum ahead of their qualifying campaign with a pair of friendly wins over Myanmar (2-0) and Thailand (2-1).

Bangladesh's only prior appearance at the Asia Cup was way back in 1980, and as much as they'd be eager to end the drought, their recent form does not hold them in good stead.

The Bengal Tigers have failed to win any of their three games in 2022 so far, while also drawing a blank in each of them.

A 2-0 defeat to Maldives in their first game of the year was followed by a pair of goalless draws against Mongolia and Indonesia.

Bahrain vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

Bahrain and Bangladesh have only ever met once before - in the 1979 Presidents Cup, with the Middle East side winning 2-0.

#FAM #HarimauMalaya #ACQ2023 Bangladesh Official Training session at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil today ahead of the first match of the Asian Cup 2023 Final Round Qualifiers, Group E against Bahrain this Wednesday at 5.15 pm.

Bahrain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Bangladesh Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-W

Bahrain vs Bangladesh Team News

Bahrain

Al Ahmar have called up 24 players for this month's triple header against Bangladesh, Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

Al-Riffa striker Hashim Sayed Isa boasts an excellent record of six goals from 13 caps, and could lead the line for them once again on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bangladesh

The Bengal Tigers have named a 23-man squad for their games against Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Malaysia.

There were three uncapped players in the squad originally, with Sazzad Hossain making his international debut against Indonesia.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Nayeem and defender Isa Faysal will also hope to receive their first international caps somewhere down the line.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bahrain vs Bangladesh Predicted XI

Bahrain (4-4-2): Sayed Mohammed Jaffer; Abbas Ayyad, Ahmed Bughammar, Waleed Al Hayam, Ahmed Abdulla Ali; Ebrahim Al-Khatal, Mohamed Marhoon, Ali Haram, Kamil Al Aswad; Abdulla Yusuf Helal, Hashim Sayed Isa.

Bangladesh (4-2-3-1): Anisur Rahman Zico; Bishwanath Ghosh, Yeasin Arafat, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Rimon Hossain; Jamal Bhuyan, Atiqur Rahman Fahad; Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Mohammad Ibrahim; Sazzad Hossain.

Bahrain vs Bangladesh Prediction

Bangladesh are just all over the place right now and Bahrain can sieze the opportunity to kick-start their qualifying campaign with a win.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-0 Bangladesh

